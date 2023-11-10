Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chord Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Chord Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.60. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.65 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $160.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,254,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

