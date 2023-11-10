Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.8 %

CCL stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.