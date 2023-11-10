CECO Environmental Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of CECO stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

