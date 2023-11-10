Celanese Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.94 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

CE stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $96.52 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

