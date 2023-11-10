Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.38. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 23,913 shares traded.

Centamin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

