Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $312.96

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 312.96 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 199.41 ($2.46). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.59), with a volume of 395,367 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.26) to GBX 1,140 ($14.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Philip Caldwell bought 81,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £261,587.20 ($322,907.30). 39.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
Further Reading
