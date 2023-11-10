Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 2,037 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

