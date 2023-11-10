Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) were down 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 2,113,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,711,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

Chill Brands Group Stock Down 10.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

