Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $10.75. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

