Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,317.58

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,317.58 ($16.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.13). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($15.37), with a volume of 7,586 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,216.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,317.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,266.67%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading

