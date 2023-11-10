Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

