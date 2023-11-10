Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,671,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,723 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.57.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038,790 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 85.8% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 254,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $783.00 million, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

