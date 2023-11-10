Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 147,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 607,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 465.32% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

