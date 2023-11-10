CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $441.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 441 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 358.50 ($4.43). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.81), with a volume of 31,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 441. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.84.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

