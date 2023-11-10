Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 10,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Cogna Educação Stock Up 14.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

