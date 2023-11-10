Comparing BEST (NYSE:BEST) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) and BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEST has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yellow and BEST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 0 0 2.00 BEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yellow currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than BEST.

35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of BEST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and BEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54% BEST -14.43% -202.88% -14.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yellow and BEST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.85 billion 0.02 $21.80 million ($1.55) -1.19 BEST $1.12 billion 0.05 -$212.16 million ($8.21) -0.31

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than BEST. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEST, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yellow beats BEST on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. In addition, it offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, and transportation services to offline and online enterprises. Further, the company provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. Additionally, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services. Furthermore, the company provides various value-added services, including pre-shipment inspection, cargo insurance, oversized item delivery, COD facilitation, evidence of delivery, and upstairs delivery services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

