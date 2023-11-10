Compass Point Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Neutral

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.84. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.