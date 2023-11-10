ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ContextLogic Price Performance

ContextLogic stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 4,119,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 494,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

