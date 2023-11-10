Contrasting Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 1 1 0 2.50 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% Broad Street Realty -18.41% -19.75% -2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Broad Street Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $860.01 million 1.45 $64.39 million $3.71 19.80 Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.78 -$13.75 million ($0.47) -1.66

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Broad Street Realty on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

