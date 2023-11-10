Contrasting Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $43.11 million 1.37 -$41.01 million ($3.04) -1.46 Taysha Gene Therapies $9.60 million 34.07 -$166.01 million ($2.29) -0.76

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.73%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $5.89, suggesting a potential upside of 236.51%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -93.92% -92.06% -41.99% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -118.08%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; and CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

