Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $10.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.11. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$206.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$208.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$197.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

