Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 791,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.12 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

