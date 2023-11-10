Craig Safian Sells 4,773 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total transaction of $1,909,438.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $25,723,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $401.35 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $403.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

