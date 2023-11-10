CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.26 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

