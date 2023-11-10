Critical Comparison: Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) & Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37% Nutriband -201.80% -55.88% -47.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Nutriband $2.28 million 7.39 -$4.48 million ($0.59) -3.64

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutriband.

Volatility and Risk

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I beats Nutriband on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

About Nutriband



Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

