Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $5.10. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 2,889 shares changing hands.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.35.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 324.93% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.