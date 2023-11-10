Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $5.10. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 2,889 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 324.93% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.