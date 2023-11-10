Cynthia Yazdi Sells 5,850 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $308.80 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.76 and a 12-month high of $311.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

