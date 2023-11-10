DA Davidson Comments on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

