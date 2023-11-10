DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.41. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

