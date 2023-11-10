Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.
