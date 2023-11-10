David L. Finkelstein Sells 50,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.