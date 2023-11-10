David Patrick Williams Sells 6,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $579.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.56. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

