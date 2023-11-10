Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Deluxe worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Down 2.3 %

Deluxe stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.