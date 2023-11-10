DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.93.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

