Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Approximately 208,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a PE ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.79.
Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.
