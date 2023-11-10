discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665.40 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.21). 70,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 138,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($7.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.71) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, September 15th.

discoverIE Group Price Performance

About discoverIE Group

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 658.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 762.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a market cap of £640.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,022.73 and a beta of 1.03.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

