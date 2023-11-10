discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665.40 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.21). 70,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 138,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($7.89).
Several brokerages have weighed in on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.71) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, September 15th.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
