Don Defosset Sells 9,996 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $100.54 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.