DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $11.42. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 396,499 shares trading hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
