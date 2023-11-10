DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $11.42. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 396,499 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

