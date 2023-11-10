Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dril-Quip worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $22.03 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $753.05 million, a P/E ratio of -440.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

