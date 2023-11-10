DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.85.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.