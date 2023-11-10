Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $193.86 and last traded at $188.22, with a volume of 749472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -256.99 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

