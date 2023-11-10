Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $41.79 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $983.32 million, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

