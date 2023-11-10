Endeavour Silver (EDR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver (TSE: EDR):

11/8/2023 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.15. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDR opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$513.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.98.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of C$67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0967239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

