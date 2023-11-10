Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EVA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 472.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

