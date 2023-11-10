Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.27) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of CYTK opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,020 shares of company stock worth $2,517,635. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

