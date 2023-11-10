ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 4.6%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

