Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.15. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 26,677 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 258.20% and a negative net margin of 222.13%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

