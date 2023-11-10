Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

