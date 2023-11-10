Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

