Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Down 5.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

FRRPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

