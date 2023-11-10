Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Down 5.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRRPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.